Impact assessment of Manilva wind farm

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 18:47

Wind farm in Manilva Photo: Wikimedia CC

At the request of the Asociación Ecología y Libertad, the San Roque councillor for the Environment, Noelia López, accompanied by the town’s architect, held a meeting to address the issue of the newly announced Neptuno offshore wind farm project which will be sited off the coast of La Línea de la Concepción, San Roque, Manilva, Casares, Estepona and Marbella.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge is currently processing an environmental impact study of the Neptuno Floating Offshore Wind Farm project and has therefore notified the opening of the consultation period for the project’s environmental impact assessment procedure so that the Manilva Town Council can give its opinion.

A more in-depth study of the issue will be carried out at municipal level and a position will not be adopted without first having been able to analyse all the documentation.