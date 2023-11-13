Improvements carried out in Almuñécar’s El Majuelo park

By Chris King • Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 0:31

Image of El Majuelo park in Almuñécar. Credit: almunecar.es

An investment of around €15,000 has been made in El Majuelo park, financed through the Agricultural Employment Promotion Plan (PFEA) and Almuñécar Town Council.

The installation of a new watering and lighting system was carried out by the local company ‘Tropic Riegos Alonso’. Juan José Ruiz Joya, the town’s mayor, visited the site, accompanied by Francisco Rodríguez, the Councillor for Maintenance, to inspect the finished work.

‘In addition to this, some 30 lighting bollards have been installed along the edges of the site. Hundreds of metres of piping were needed to accommodate the pipes and electrical networks. All of this forced us to remove most of the benches, which will now be reinstalled’, explained the Councillor.