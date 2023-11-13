Joining the dots on the coastal path

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 16:46

Joining up the coastal path Photo: Mijas Town Hall

Mijas Town Council and Malaga Provincial Council have resumed their collaboration to complete the remaining sections of the Coastal Path in the town, specifically those linking La Cala de Mijas with Fuengirola.

The new Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, and the president of the provincial institution, Francisco Salado, visited the Faro de Calaburras area, where one of the sections of the path will run.

Currently, of the 8 sections into which the Coastal Path is divided as it passes through the municipality of Mijas, there are 5 of them in use, from La Cala to Marbella, totalling some 7 kilometres. But there are still more than 5 kilometres to be completed, from La Cala to the border with the municipality of Fuengirola, divided into 3 sections.

At the moment, work has been put out to tender on 2 of these pending stretches: from La Cala to the El Sheriff restaurant (some 700 metres) and from El Faro to the border with Fuengirola, which totals 2,150 metres. And the project for the intermediate section (between the Sheriff restaurant and El Faro), which is the most complex and has a length of some 2,300 metres, has yet to be finalised.

Ana Mata highlighted the commitment of her team in promoting and relaunching this “strategic project for Mijas” and thanked the president of the Provincial Council for his support in speeding up the completion of the coastal path in the municipality because, “by working together, it will be possible to complete a project that has been paralysed for five years”.