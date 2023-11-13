Magic in the Mojacar skies.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 0:35

Surreal Skies Credit: Anne Soderman Facebook

LIFE can be busy and hectic for a lot of us. Our days are planned down to each hour or minute and the term ‘running around like a headless chicken’ is one surely that many can relate to.

However, isn’t it important to sometimes just SLOW down, take a breath, and look up at the beautiful sky under which we lead these crazy lives. If you do, you may, like many in Mojacar did recently, get a wonderful surprise.

Sightings of a rare phenomenon have been reported in the last week in the town of Mojacar, that being multicoloured rays of light within clouds and the sky. Photos of the unique visual have been shared on social media, with debates as to the explanation behind it.

One user titled it as a ‘cloud iridescence’, with another agreeing, saying they have seen a similar vision recently in other areas of Spain too. One claimed that the colours were due to an aurora, however this was denied by another who claimed it could not be that. It was named as ‘divine magic’ by one illusioned member, however, one thing that they all did agree on, was that it is breathtakingly beautiful.

So next time the day feels as though it’s running away from you, and your to-do list is as long as your arm, just take a second to stop, look up above, and you might just meet some magic.