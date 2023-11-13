Mass Protests Erupt in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 17:00
Murcia Rally Against Amnesty
Image: X/ @ViolanteTomas
THOUSANDS of people flooded Plaza Belluga in Murcia on Sunday, November 12, responding massively to the People’s Party’s (PP) call for a demonstration against the proposed amnesty law by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The square, adorned with Spanish flags and banners proclaiming ‘Spain is not for sale,’ became a powerful display of the PP’s strength on the streets.
Leaders Fernando López Miras President of Murcia and PP in Murcia and José Ballesta the Mayor of Murcia City urged everyone, to join the battle against the amnesty law. Families, youth, and elderly individuals, some of whom hadn’t protested since the days of Miguel Ángel Blanco, gathered to express their discontent with Sanchez’s policies.
Gracias #RegióndeMurcia.#EspañaNoSeRinde pic.twitter.com/OFx6YN3cqX
— Fernando López Miras (@LopezMirasF) November 12, 2023
Vox leaders, present at the demonstration, emphasised the need for a united civil society against Sanchez’s divisive agreements. Despite acknowledging the likely irreversible nature of the amnesty, the PP urged citizens to continue the fight through peaceful means. The protest concluded with the crowd shouting ‘Viva España’ and calls for unity. The PP’s manifesto highlighted the nation’s historical commitment to equality, justice, and diversity, rejecting privileges, impunity, and amnesty.
