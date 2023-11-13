‘Music Day’ in Vélez-Málaga

By Chris King • Updated: 13 Nov 2023 • 23:58

Image of Alicia Ramírez, the Vélez-Málaga Councillor for Culture. Credit: velezmalaga.es

ON Friday, November 24, ‘Music Day’ will be celebrated in Vélez-Málaga.

“We are going to celebrate Music Day on Friday, November 24, with a rich programme of activities and concerts. We want it to be a day so that all residents, fans and music lovers can enjoy a varied route of musical styles and different locations of important cultural significance in the municipality”, explained Alicia Ramírez, the Councillor for Culture in a statement.

Ramírez continued: “The Musical Route will start at 7 pm at the town’s Museum (MUVEL) in the Pilar district. A concert by the Municipal Music Band will take place on the terrace, while at the same time, attendees will be able to look around the museum and its facilities”.

“Later, the route will continue to the Francisco Hernández Contemporary Art Centre (CAC), on Calle de las Monjas. Starting at 8 pm, attendees will be able to enjoy an original and avant-garde music and dance show”, she said.

“It is an immersive show in which attendees can follow the show from one room to another. The show is called ‘Malaguerra’, a contemporary flamenco work, inspired by the book ‘The Right to Laziness’, by Paul Lafargue. This show will be performed by the dancer Amanda Zavanelli and the drummer Dani Vega’, the councillor detailed.

Ramírez added: “We believe that those who want to attend all the concerts will have enough time to do so, with time between one and the other. Therefore, the musical route will continue at 9:15 pm at the Beniel Palace with a concert by the prestigious Veleño musician and composer Daniel Martínez, who will be accompanied by four musicians, in a concert titled ‘Mardanis'”.

“Finally, the route will end on the terrace of the Casa Cervantes, at 10:30 pm, with the Andalucian music group ‘Mawazín’ with a concert titled ‘Andalucian poetry of Vélez-Málaga and the Axarquía’”, the councillor concluded.