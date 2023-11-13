Pedro Acosta Makes Moto2 History

By Catherine McGeer •
Pedro Acosta celebrates his historic Moto2 title win
Image: X/ @37_pedroacosta
PEDRO ACOSTA, the young Spanish rider from Mazarrón, secured his second world championship title in Malaysia. This triumph follows his Moto3 championship win in 2021, marking a remarkable start to his international career. At just 19 years and 5 months old, Acosta is now the youngest Moto2 champion in history, making history by clinching two titles in different categories within his first three years in the championship.
Acosta’s journey to victory in Malaysia was decisive, as he claimed the title in the second lap. His rival for the championship, Italian rider Tony Arbolino, faced challenges and finished in the tenth position, eliminating any threat to Acosta’s championship aspirations. The Mazarrón-born rider’s season has been outstanding, with 7 victories and 14 podiums in 18 races.
Dream fulfilled! 🏆
Now it’s time to celebrate and this has been just the beginning! 🎉#ELT1BURON 🦈 pic.twitter.com/RByLZO8hAe
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 12, 2023
This achievement adds Acosta to the list of exceptional athletes from the Region of Murcia, alongside the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Mohamed Katir. Acosta’s success is part of a rising generation of Murcian sports stars, including Fermín Aldeguer, who also showcased his skills with a stunning performance in Sepang. Acosta’s victory solidifies his status as a rising star in Spanish motorcycle racing, and with his imminent move to MotoGP in 2024, fans eagerly anticipate his future exploits on the international stage.
