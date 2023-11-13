Rincón de la Victoria’s Axarquía Pickleball Christmas Tournament II

By Chris King • Updated: 13 Nov 2023 • 18:13

Image of pickleball players. Credit: X@aytorincon

THE second Axarquía Pickleball Christmas Tournament will take place in Rincón de la Victoria, with around 100 participants from all over the country.

Matches in the modalities of men’s and women doubles plus mixed doubles, will take place on December 9 and 10 at the Rubén Ruzafa Municipal Cubierto Pavilion of Torre de Benagalbón from 10 am.

As reported by councillor Antonio José Martín, the first pickleball tournament to be held in the province of Malaga was a success. This year’s event has subsequently been extended to two days.

Francisco Salado, the mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, highlighted the rise of this sporting activity that continues to gain followers.

Antonio Casquero, from Rincón and a 5.0 elite player, expressed his satisfaction: ‘for the great reception that pickleball is having among the athletes who have just discovered it. Players come from different municipalities in our province to play on the courts that we have set up in Rincón de la Victoria’.

Which events will take place when?

On December 9, the male and female doubles matches will start at 10 am, followed the next day by the mixed doubles, at the same hour. There will be prizes for runners-up and the champions.

Those interested in participating in the tournament must register in advance either by completing an online form or by contacting the Pickleball Axarquía Sports Club on: 651 616 262. Entry on the two days is free to the public.

What is pickleball?

Pickleball is a racket sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis. It was invented in the mid-1960s in the United States. The play dynamics and hitting techniques are similar to that of tennis, however, it requires less physical and technical demand than other sports.