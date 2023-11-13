The Magical Mojacar Murals

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 17:10
Mesmerising Mural with its creator!
Credit: My name is Fran Facebook
ART comes in many forms, and is at its best when it can be seen by many, to be received by each person in their own unique way.
One man from Mojacar, who goes by the title of ‘My name is Fran’, is creating magical murals that transport one to another world. He uses bright colours and incorporates the natural elements of his canvas into his works.
Fran’s work is unique, with one of his recent murals that was made for a private client including gangster emus with guns and sunglasses! Another piece shows his talent for realism as he paints a majestic Andalucian mountain background, complete with a reflective sea.
The local artist often shares his murals on his social media, and many of his followers react in awe at the photos of his work. Comments on the latest mural shared on Facebook included “wow, such talent”, and “fantastic, such an artist!”.
In addition to his mesmerising mural paintings, my name is Fran also offers custom pieces on canvas. You can find him at the Los Llanos Market in Arboleas every Saturday morning.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
