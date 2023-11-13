Trophy haul for Mojacar running club

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 17:04

Los Bandidos Runners Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

ON Saturday 18 November, 13 Los Bandidos runners participated in the 18th and final race in the series of the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria 2023.

The 9km course ran through the town before heading onto tracks through the forest, and then finished on a long, steady hill, with a steep downhill to the final finish line in front of the Council building.

The winner finished in 31:24, with the first lady in 34:59. 141 runners in total managed to cross the finish line! The trophies were awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in each age group as well as to the overall winners. Los Bandidos took home an impressive nine trophies!

Los Bandidos results (position, name, times and age group prizes)

36 Gail Colville 39:46 (2nd F)

49 Steve Slack 41:55 (3rd E-M)

83 Paul Darcy 48:38 (3rd F-M)

85 Sarah Briggs 49:38

94 Patricia Mulcahy 51:37 (1st D-F)

100 Karen Ayers 52:50 (1st F-F)

102 Rachael Slack 53:46 (2nd E-F)

103 Jackie Darcy 53:49 (3rd E-F)

104 Corinne Cherel 53:48

109 Sharon Howlett 56:04 (2nd D-F)

116 John Davidge 58:55

141 Lesley Davidge 1:22:31 (2nd G-F)

In the Sub-14 category Guillermo Moscardo Cherel finished in 7th place in a time of 11:04.

At the end of the 18 race series, this Mojacar running group have picked up a total of 20 1st place, 22 2nd place and 21 3rd place trophies! Bravo Bandidos!