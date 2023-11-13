UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman Fired Amid Shock Appointment Close
Trending:

Trophy haul for Mojacar running club

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 17:04

Los Bandidos Runners Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

ON Saturday 18 November, 13 Los Bandidos runners participated in the 18th and final race in the series of the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria 2023.

The 9km course ran through the town before heading onto tracks through the forest, and then  finished on a long, steady hill, with a steep downhill to the final finish line in front of the Council building. 

The winner finished in 31:24, with the first lady in 34:59. 141 runners in total managed to cross the finish line! The trophies were awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in each age group as well as to the overall winners. Los Bandidos took home an impressive nine trophies! 

Los Bandidos results (position, name, times and age group prizes)

36        Gail Colville                 39:46 (2nd F)

49        Steve Slack                 41:55 (3rd E-M)

83        Paul Darcy                  48:38 (3rd F-M)

85        Sarah Briggs               49:38

94        Patricia Mulcahy         51:37 (1st D-F)

100      Karen Ayers                52:50 (1st F-F)

102      Rachael Slack             53:46 (2nd E-F)

103      Jackie Darcy               53:49 (3rd E-F)

104      Corinne Cherel            53:48

109      Sharon Howlett           56:04 (2nd D-F)

116      John Davidge              58:55

141      Lesley Davidge           1:22:31 (2nd G-F)

In the Sub-14 category Guillermo Moscardo Cherel finished in 7th place in a time of 11:04.

At the end of the 18 race series, this Mojacar running group have picked up a total of 20 1st place, 22 2nd place and 21 3rd place trophies! Bravo Bandidos!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Jennifer Popplewell

Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading