UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman Fired Amid Shock Appointment

By John Ensor • Updated: 13 Nov 2023 • 12:25

Suella Braverman. Credit: SuellaBravermanOfficial/Fcebook.com

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Rishi Sunak has dismissed Suella Braverman from her role as the UK’s Home Secretary.

On Monday, November 13, Suella Braverman was removed from her position by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to the Financial Times. The event marks a major change in the UK government’s leadership.

A Downing Street representative revealed that Sunak requested Braverman’s departure, and she agreed to step down. This move is part of a broader cabinet reshuffle planned for the same day.

Cabinet Re-Shuffle

A message on the UK Government‘s website said: ‘The King has been pleased to approve the following government appointments: Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department.’

And in a surprising decision, it was also announced: ‘Rt Hon David Cameron as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.’ To which one person posted a reminder on the 10 Downing Street Twitter feed: ‘It’s not April fool’s today.’

More Government announcements are expected to follow throughout the day.

Controversy Leading To Braverman’s Exit

Braverman’s termination follows her provocative remarks regarding homelessness and policing. Her assertion that sleeping rough is a ‘lifestyle choice’ and her critique of the Metropolitan Police’s response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations have sparked widespread disapproval. The decision doesn’t come as a total surprise following speculation that these comments would lead to her dismissal.

Sunak’s Strategy And Braverman’s Defiance

This reshuffle is seen as Sunak’s last opportunity to solidify his influence within the Conservative Party’s leadership before an anticipated general election next year. He aims to use this reorganisation to elevate younger ministers and replace less effective cabinet members.

Braverman’s position became uncertain when she ignored instructions from Number 10 to moderate an article. She compared the pro-Palestinian Armistice Day rally to sectarian marches in Northern Ireland, raising concerns.

Controversial Comments

Braverman also challenged the Metropolitan Police’s operational autonomy by claiming that during the Covid-19 pandemic, anti-lockdown protestors were strictly controlled, while Black Lives Matter demonstrators were allowed leniency. Sunak also expressed discomfort with Braverman’s comments on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding the homeless choosing to live in tents.

Braverman’s Previous Resignation

Her recent dismissal comes just 13 months after her previous resignation from the same role under Liz Truss’s administration. This earlier resignation was due to a technical security breach, involving the use of her personal email for government-related communication.