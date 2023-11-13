By Chris King •
THE 11 VPO protected housing rentals for young people that are being built on Calle Zurbarán in Nerja have entered their final phase.
They are scheduled for completion in December, after the extension of the initial deadline due to complications in the excavation phase and delays in the supply of materials.
A total of €1,450,269 has been invested in the project, with Nerja Council contributing €1,232,139 and another €218,130 provided by the Junta de Andalucía.
The 11 homes are distributed in a building with a ground floor, basement, and first floor. They have a living room, kitchen, bathroom and two or three bedrooms. There are 14 parking spaces and 11 storage rooms in the basement.
Nerja’s mayor, José Alberto Armijo, visited the site accompanied by Nieves Atencia, the Councillor for Housing where they viewed the homes that are being built by Bilba.
‘These works are another example of the commitment of this Municipal Government to housing policies and attention to the needs and demands of the young people of Nerja and Maro’, commented the mayor.
