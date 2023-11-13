By Chris King • Updated: 13 Nov 2023 • 17:45

Presentation of XVIII Villa de Torrox karate tournament. Credit: radiotorrox.es

THE XVIII Villa de Torrox Karate Tournament will take place at the La Granja Sports Pavilion this Sunday, November 12.

This event, organised by AKA Axarquía and the Sports Department of Torrox Council will bring together some of the Axarquía region’s elite exponents of the sport.

As highlighted during the event’s presentation by Óscar Medina, the mayor of Torrox: ‘It is a great event in the municipal pavilion and another example of our commitment to promoting all types of sports’.

He also credited the work that: ‘both the Shotokan karate club of Torrox and AKA have been doing’. Molina added: ‘The level of karate we have in Torrox and Axarquía is extraordinary’, reported radiotorrox.es.

José Manuel Fernández, the Councillor for Sports, spoke of the consolidation of this trophy that will bring together: ‘The clubs from Axarquía that are part of AKA’.

He encouraged: ‘All karate lovers to attend the event this coming Sunday starting at 10:30 am’. The councillor explained: ‘We have champions from Spain and Andalucia in Torrox and this sport is increasingly being promoted in the location’.

What will happen throughout the day?

The event will begin with an exhibition by fourth dan Eva Ortigosa and third dan, Manuel Martín, both from the Shotokan Karate Club,

After that, 10 diplomas will be awarded to national medallists from Axarquía. Plaques will also be presented to the national referee Elena Castro, from the same club, and to Juan Carlos García, world judge of Category A and world referee of Kumites A, which is the highest qualification in international arbitration.

As pointed out by Juan Gallardo, the president of AKA Axarquía, the judge and referee comes from the karate school in Nerja.

To round off the day, a kata and kumite championship will take place on three tatami mats installed in the La Granja Sports Pavilion.

Several Spanish champions will compete in different categories. ‘The level of Torroxeño and Axárquico karate has taken a tremendous leap in recent years’, said Gallardo, who said he hoped that ‘the largest possible number of attendees can enjoy the show’.