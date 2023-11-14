“El Sol” – Malaga’s version of The Sun newspaper

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 14 Nov 2023 • 19:54
El Sol newspaper in London
Photo: Malaga Council
At Marble Arch, in one of the busiest areas of London, a kiosk decorated with photographs of the Costa del Sol was set up last week to encourage passers-by to travel to the province of Malaga. From the stand, 8,000 copies of the newspaper “El Sol” were distributed as part of the campaign, “Need inspiration? Feel Costa del Sol”, which hoped to win over the more than 20,000 Britons who pass through this area every day.
As part of Turismo Costa del Sol’s participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, one of the most important events in the tourism industry, the organisation took to the streets in the popular Marble Arch square in the British capital. In order to boost the arrival of travellers from the United Kingdom – the main market for the province of Malaga – and for just 1 week, Turismo Costa del Sol had a kiosk giving out the free newspaper.
Called “El Sol”, with a nod to one of the best-known tabloids in the UK, but with only news about the benefits of holidays in the Costa del Sol. In its pages is information on the province’s attractions including: golf courses, beaches, the Caminito del Rey, Maro-Cerro Gordo and El Torcal de Antequera.
President of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado said forecasts predict that next year, the British marketwill exceed the numbers of 2019 and the organisation is investing €1 million in promotional activities.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
