Free Davis Cup tickets for recycling

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Nov 2023 • 15:45

Davis Cup tickets in exchange for recycling Photo: Malaga City Council

To encourage glass recycling, Ecovidrio has installed the largest container in the world at Muelle Uno in Malaga and is giving away tickets to enjoy the Final 8 of the Davis Cup.

Anyone who goes on Saturday November 18 between 9am and 2pm, to one of the recycling points listed below, with a minimum of 3 glass containers, will get in return a double ticket to enjoy the matches.

Specifically, the 4 points to get the tickets are:

– Explanada de Muelle Uno, next to the Centre Pompidou

– Cruz del Humilladero Roundabout

– Carretera de Cádiz District

– Teatinos District

Malaga will host, from November 21 to 26, the Final 8 of the Davis Cup 2023 and Ecovidrio, a non-profit organisation responsible for the management of glass packaging waste recycling in Spain, will promote the design and development of sustainability strategies at the tournament in to promote, together with the International tennis Federation, sustainability as an important element of the Davis Cup.

The action plan has been developed thanks to the collaboration of the Malaga City Council and focuses on reducing the negative impacts and maximising the positive impacts related to the environmental, economic and social aspects of the event.