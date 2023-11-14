Marbella wins Andalucia in Flower

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Nov 2023 • 13:44

Marbella wins award Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella has once again received the highest distinction in the ‘Andalucía en flor’ (Andalucia in Flower) awards, which recognise the city’s commitment to the care of its green areas.

The city has been receiving the award since its creation in 2019. The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said that, “we are proud that our green areas are the focus of attention of specialists in the field and that we continue to be a benchmark in this area, not only on the Costa del Sol but throughout Andalucia”. She went on to say that ,”it is a distinction that especially takes into account the enhancement of these spaces to improve the quality of life of citizens, the image of the municipalities for residents and visitors, sustainable management and improving social awareness in the environmental section”.

The awards are given out by the Asociación Multisectorial de la Jardineria Andaluza (AMJA), which ensures the promotion, protection, improvement and enhancement of these spaces in the region, while the annual Andalucía en Flor programme aims to promote their maintenance, as well as sustainability and the promotion of ecological values.