Mayor visits the area hit by fire in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Nov 2023 • 14:26

Mayor of Mijas visits fire area Photo: Mijas Town Hall

The new Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, visited this morning the area of Valtocado, one of the areas most affected by the forest fire declared in the early hours of Sunday morning, as soon as the authorities allowed access to the area.

Mata wanted to know the state of the area that has suffered the most damage from the fire, as well as to talk to the neighbours affected by the fire. She reassured everyone that there is, “continuous monitoring of the fire, which is at Level 0, i.e. stabilised but not extinguished”.

She also said that the Town Hall has set up a help point so that those who have suffered material damage can receive advice and information. This point is located in the offices of the town hall of Mijas Pueblo.

The fire has burnt some 250 hectares of land. It has also affected a house in its entirety, as well as the perimeters of other houses and four vehicles. More than 200 firefighters were involved in putting out the fire.

In total, some 300 people had to be evacuated from the urbanisations Rincón del Hinojal, Lomas del Flamenco, as well as the northern part of Mijas Golf, specifically La Condesa, Lago Mar Golf, Golf Zenit and Pueblo Mijitas, which joins the urbanisation Valtocada. Late yesterday afternoon, residents were given permission to return to their homes.

Similarly, the A-387 road linking Alhaurín el Grande and Fuengirola, which was closed to traffic in both directions between kilometres 0 and 9.5 as a result of the forest fire, has now been reopened to traffic.