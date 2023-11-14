Military Mystery in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 14 Nov 2023 • 15:01

The X-Files Office Credit: Wikipedia

A US military plane landed in Almeria airport, causing residents to wonder why it mysteriously showed up and what its plans were.

The flight, which was a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, landed in Almería at 08:57am and kept the people of Almeria in suspense.

The uncertainty surrounding the arrival of the aircraft was enhanced when both AENA and the Government Subdelegation and the Ministry of Defense did not give any statement regarding details of the mystery military aircraft.

Almeria Airport then decided to turn the incident into a real life X Files episode when they declared that this is “sensitive information” and that the responsibility falls on the Ministry of Defense. However, the latter has not provided any statement on the matter.

Many have been coming up with their own wild and wonderful theories, but until further information is revealed all Almeria can do is wait.

Who can handle this suspense!?