Tell Only Your Best Friends! The Irish Times Secret Hamper Giveaway.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 14 Nov 2023 • 17:13

Giveaway Credit: The Irish Times Facebook

IT is only just the middle of November, but the Christmas season is now definitely upon us, as each year the residents of Spain seem to jump into the festive season earlier and earlier!

However, although some may groan at this ever lengthening holiday, a wave of good will and kind Christmas spirit is coming from Calahonda today, as local pub The Irish Times are giving away TEN Christmas Hampers with 100 euros worth of food, drink and treats to some deserving winners.

Euro Weekly News spoke to Alan and Anna from The Irish Times who said that “the aim is to spread some love and Christmas spirit within the community”. They also mentioned that they have already had nominations, with the giveaway deadline being Monday December 20!

On their post it explains ‘how to share the love’, that a person who lives locally must be nominated to win a hamper, perhaps somebody in need or just a friend/family member that you believe deserves a little treat!

To nominate you can comment under the post with the person’s name and why you think they deserve this prize. Or alternatively, direct message the heartwarming tales to The Irish Times Calahonda Facebook.

The ten best stories will be chosen and winners will receive their special hamper just in time for Christmas!

In addition to this, Euro Weekly News will provide ten gift vouchers worth 25 euros each from Iceland to add to the hampers as an extra treat.

So spread the word, and help The Irish Times make this festive season a little brighter, for those lovely little souls who need it most.