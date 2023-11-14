Vélez-Málaga road markings repainted

By Chris King • Published: 14 Nov 2023 • 16:11

Image of Vélez-Málaga Council officials. Credit: velezmalaga.es

A campaign to replace the road markings painted on various urban roads in the municipality is being launched by Vélez-Málaga Council, through its Department of Infrastructure.

‘All the streets where the work will be carried out have the classification of urban land and road. It is important for the safety of our residents to keep the urban land in good condition, as we are already doing with the resurfacing of several streets in the municipality’, explained Jesús María Claros, the Councillor for Infrastructure.

‘It is also necessary to have appropriate signage’, he added in a statement.

A total of 12 officials and 87 labourers have been designated to carry out these works by the Programme for the Promotion of Agrarian Employment, through the State Public Employment Service.

‘An investment of almost €200,000 for the whole of the municipality of Vélez-Málaga reflects our principles of maintaining the equality of the people of the municipality and I think it should be one of the priorities of this government team’, stated David Segura, the deputy mayor of Caleta de Vélez.

‘This action is very important to improve both the safety and accessibility of our residents, as well as the road structuring of all our villages. As deputy mayor of Caleta de Vélez, I am pleased because it also completes the work of rearranging our town’s street market located in the vicinity of Caleta de Vélez’, Segura added.