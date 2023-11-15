40 days of Christmas magic

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Nov 2023 • 20:30

40 days of activities in Torremolinos Photo: Town Hall

The Torremolinos Christmas programme will be inclusive and accessible and will start with the switch-on of the Christmas lights will on December 1.

“A programme has been drawn up in which for nearly 40 days our paradise will become a corner full of Christmas magic”, said the Mayor, Margarita del Cid, during a press conference, in which she was accompanied by the Councillor for Culture, Events and Traditions, José Manuel Ruiz Rivas, and a large group of representatives of associations and residents of the town.

Christmas in Torremolinos will begin next Thursday November 30, with the inauguration of the Municipal Nativity Scene and the Crochet Christmas Tree. The hall and the first floor of the Town Hall will be the stage to welcome Christmas with several local Christmas choirs.

Christmas market

The switching on of the lights will take place in the Plaza Costa del Sol, where there will be musical performances. a parade from the Plaza San Miguel to the Plaza Costa del Sol and a performance by the Centro de Danza de Torremolinos.

María José Santiago will bring the day to a close on Friday with a zambombá in Avenida Palma de Mallorca and the inauguration of the Christmas Village and the craft market in Plaza de la Nogalera.

On Monday December 4 the first floor of the Town Hall will host a unique exhibition of nativity scenes, and on December, 5 the artist Manuel Lombo will give a concert in the Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso.

On December, 9 the Battery Park will host an educational Christmas concert entitled ‘The Nutcracker’, performed by Ara Vartanian; and on December 13, the Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Auditorium will hold the traditional carol singing event for the town’s schools.

The elderly will also have their space to enjoy this Christmas, and from December 11 to 15, Christmas snacks will be enjoyed in the care centres enlivened by pastoral music. On December 15, the Plaza Federico García Lorca will host the performance of ‘Así Canta Jerez’.

Living Nativity

On Saturday December 16 a Living Nativity Scene will take place in the Molino de Inca, from 11am until 2pm; and from midday, the Plaza Federico García Lorca will host a solidarity Toy Run.

For the first time, the Christmas Park will be installed on the esplanade of the Fair Grounds, which will be inaugurated on December 22 and can be enjoyed until January 7.

The Plaza Costa del Sol on December 23 will see a Flash Mob by the classical dance academy of Carmen Crespo; and in the evening there will be a performance of the zambombá ‘Callejón’ in the Plaza San Miguel.

On January 2 the municipal auditorium will host the New Year’s Concert of the Malaga Philharmonic, and on the 5th, Torremolinos will receive the visit of the Three Wise Men.

The Mayor thanked, “all the people who, in one way or another, contribute to this Christmas, which we in Torremolinos are going to live as only here we know how”.

