Almuñécar-La Herradura Tourist Board promotional campaign in Gothenburg, Sweden

By Chris King • Updated: 15 Nov 2023 • 19:43

Image of Almuñécar-La Herradura officials in Gothenburg. Credit: Prensa Ayto Almuñécar

THE Almuñécar-La Herradura Tourist Board has carried out a promotional campaign in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.

It was conducted under the slogan ‘Feel Tropical’, similar to the one that was recently carried out in Berlin in October. As reported by Daniel Barbero, the Tourism Councillor: ‘The excellence of tropical products is highlighted, as well as all the tourist potential of the municipality of Sexita’.

This initiative, which is sponsored by the Regional Ministry of Tourism of the Andalucian Regional Government, through Feder funds and the promotion of the Territorial Delegation of Tourism in Granada: ‘is a clear commitment to the Nordic market for the Almuñécar La Herradura destination’.

What is the aim of the initiative?

Under the aforementioned name of ‘Feel Tropical’, the promotion aims to seduce the Swedish market for 10 days through Street Marketing.

‘It will also project promotional spots of the destination on a network of digital screens located at different strategic points to reach the Swedish citizen’, explained Barbero.

Members of the Tourist Board travelled to the Swedish city to hold meetings with retail agencies and tour operators. Felipe Puertas, the director of the Sexitan Tourism Board highlighted the: ‘excellent operating figures of the destination in the Swedish market’.

‘These data ratify the successful line of work that has been developing in promotion and, at the same time, encourage us to continue with this intense promotional activity’, he added.

Why was Gothenburg chosen?

‘It is no coincidence that the Tourist Board of Almuñécar-La Herradura has chosen a Nordic country for this campaign, where we focus this action on the end consumer, since it is increasingly common to design and tailor trips autonomously, allowing the potential visitor to be seduced by stimuli or suggestions such as the one we presented in Gothenburg’, Barbero continued.

The importance of the contacts that are being made in the Scandinavian city were highlighted by Puertas. ‘They will serve to boost holiday bookings for the municipality, as well as retain current customers and attract new ones’, he summed up.

Barbero explicitly thanked Fernando Egea, the Granada representative of the Ministry of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía, ‘for the firm commitment to the promotion and dissemination of Almuñécar-La Herradura, having financed, for the first time, campaigns to promote the destination such as both the one in Gothenburg and the one recently carried out last month in Berlin’.