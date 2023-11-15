An Interview with ‘My Name Is Fran’

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 15 Nov 2023 • 13:51

My Name Is Fran

FRAN Fajardo is the owner and founder of ‘My Name Is Fran’, his one man bespoke mural and canvas company located in Albox, Mojacar and surrounding areas in Almeria.

Euro Weekly News caught up with the inspiring local artist, whose mural work EWN previously covered, to talk to him about it further and the stories behind it.

Fran explained to us that he has been painting since he was a small child, working in various artistic jobs throughout his life and living in many different places, 21 different areas in the last 10 years to be exact!

The artist told EWN that since moving to Albox in Almeria he has finally found a place that he can live, to do the job he loves and live his life in the way that he wishes.

‘My Name Is Fran’ is now just over a year old, and Fran explained that he is extremely appreciative of the clients he has already accumulated in this time.

When asked where his inspiration for his art comes from, Fran replied that “I love unique places, when I see the landscape of somewhere new, that is where I get my inspiration”. He also added that “music is also part of it, unique music, unique places, unique situations is what I learn from, and then this reflects in my work.”

Fran said that he enjoys it most when his clients give him some freedom to create, as he takes their ideas from paper and turns it into something impactful and beautiful to look at. He also told Euro Weekly News that his ideal mural to paint would be that of a local landscape that has a “touch of magic to it, for example some blinding lights or rays of sun.”

Finally, the Almeria artist declared that in the future he would delight in painting the whole of Mojacar, Albox and other towns with his creations. He stated that he loves “beautiful work that all the public can enjoy.”

As we left Fran to get to work on a mural that he is currently finishing, he left us with the words of an artist, “my heart is in the landscape, to paint beautiful views, and this is what I will always continue to do.”