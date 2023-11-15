Christmas In Our Cozzies!? Spain looks set for a HOT holiday season this year.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 15 Nov 2023 • 23:41

Santa's Sweating! Credit: Time Samui

IT’S beginning to feel a lot like Christmas…or is it? Although festive decorations are being erected in every Spanish town and shops are stocking up on their Christmas delights, the weather is saying more suntan than Santa, with parts of Spain hitting over 30 degrees celsius in mid-November!

It is the hottest November on record in Spain, and is not showing any signs of cooling down anytime soon. So, what does this mean for our beloved Christmas period? Will Santa hats be substituted for swimming costumes on the 25th this year? Can Christmas still feel like Christmas when the weather is this hot?

Euro Weekly News spoke to Carol Waite, a British woman who currently lives in Elviria, Malaga. She exclaimed that “it doesn’t feel like Christmas at all! It feels unnatural to put up the Christmas tree when we’ve still got the aircon on!”. Carol also added that she and her husband have booked last minute flights to the UK this year, due to the hot temperatures “spoiling the spirit” of the festive period.

Magda Holm from Sweden however, had a different point of view. She told EWN that “of course it is Christmas, no matter what the weather, if I receive gifts I am happy!” before saying “I’m half joking of course, but yes we still do our Swedish traditions, we just adapt them a little and if it means Christmas day on the beach in a bikini, so be it! I just need a red one!”

Magda’s positive attitude seems to be shared by many in Spain at the moment, as the traditional trees are already going up in households around the country, however, perhaps there are many more like Carol who feel this unprecedented heat should take a back seat!

Whether one feels that this weather is a happy holiday heatwave or a foul festive fright, one thing is for sure, it will probably be even hotter next year! With 2024 set to be the hottest 12 months on record and global warming hitting the world hard, perhaps people may have no choice but to tailor their traditions to a hotter holiday period. Did somebody say mince pie ice cream? Yum! Euro Weekly News may be on to a winner there.