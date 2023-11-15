Dodgy goods in Puerto Banus

By Kevin Fraser Park •
National Police have seized 35,000 counterfeit goods at the Puerto Banús Saturday market in Marbella, which allegedly infringe the industrial property rights of 47 prestigious brands.
Operation ‘Almerca‘, with the collaboration of the local police, has resulted in 43 people being arrested for their alleged involvement in the operation.
According to the investigation, those arrested were allegedly in charge of a large number of stalls in the market located in Avenida Pilar Calvo, in Puerto Banús where 35,000 fake goods were seized.
This operation, led by agents attached to the Local Judicial Police Brigade of the National Police in Marbella, was started following the detection of the sale of counterfeit goods in several stalls at the market.
Once checks had been carried out with various representatives of the brands concerned, it became clear that nobody had been authorised to market the goods.
Given the large number of stalls and counterfeit products, an extensive operation was set up on the morning of Saturday October 28, which resulted in the seizure and arrests.
