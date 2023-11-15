By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 Nov 2023 • 13:06
Fizz or Fizzle in France: The Surprising Twist in Coca-Cola's Inflation Game. Image: Andre Silva Pinto / Shutterstock.com
Amidst the relentless march of inflation casting its shadow over consumer goods, a surprising twist emerges in the world of beverages.
The CEO of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) France, François Gay-Bellile, recently made waves by announcing a bold move, seeking a 7 per cent price increase across a range of beloved products including Fanta, Sprite, and the iconic Coca-Cola itself.
As negotiations unfold between distributors and the beverage giant, it’s clear that Coca-Cola is flexing its muscles in this high-stakes game.
The pivotal question remains: Will this potential price hike render Coca-Cola a coveted luxury item?
The answer lies in the hands of distributors, whose margin decisions can swing the pricing pendulum anywhere from 10 per cent to a staggering 50 per cent.
In this economic tussle, the beverage finds itself in a commanding position, making it difficult for supermarkets to resist the allure of this ever-popular soda, even amid the tumultuous inflation crisis.
According to François Gay-Bellile, Coca-Cola’s financial health appears robust, boasting a commendable +12.5 per cent turnover.
The brand has not only secured its market share but has also made unexpected inroads into new territories, including the realm of alcoholic beverages.
In the face of inflation and unsettling news, “pleasure” products, notably Coca-Cola, have emerged as resilient survivors of the crisis, attracting a wave of new, discerning consumers.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
