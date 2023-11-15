‘International Day of Flamenco’ in Almuñécar

By Chris King • Published: 15 Nov 2023 • 20:17

Image of two women dancing in traditional flamenco costumes. Credit: samuel perales/Shutterstock.com

THE ‘International Day of Flamenco’ will be celebrated in Almuñécar this Thursday, November 16.

As announced in a statement by the Town Hall this Wednesday 15, the event is prepared by the ‘Alma Marinera’ Cultural Association of Dance and will feature a performance in the Plaza de la Constitución.

Starting at 6 pm, the event will also serve to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the declaration by UNESCO of the municipality as a ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’.

Flamenco is a unique and multi-cultural artform, a symbol of Andalucia’s identity that represents it artistically throughout the world.

It has the support of UNESCO, the world’s largest cultural institution, which ensures the maintenance of culture and traditional values.

‘Almuñécar is the cradle of great artists and a promoter of great flamenco shows throughout the year. Precisely, during this week, we will have several shows on our agenda’, commented Alberto García Gilabert, the Councillor of Culture.