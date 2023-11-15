New arrivals and asylum seekers could face mandatory tests in Sweden

By Chris King •
Published: 15 Nov 2023 • 18:27
Image of Swedish flag.
Credit: byggarn.se / Shutterstock.com.
A new proposal could result in new arrivals and asylum seekers having to undergo mandatory tests in Sweden.
According to Johan Pehrson, the Integration Minister, tests about Swedish society and Swedish values will be necessary in order to receive government grants and compensation, aftonbladet.se reported, citing Dagens Nyheter.
‘This is not just an offer, it should be a requirement. It ends with an exam and you must pass it’, he told the news outlet this Wednesday, November 15.
The minister explained that an independent assessment will soon be carried out to establish exactly how this new system should be designed.
It is believed that issues including children’s rights, freedom of expression, the principles of the rule of law, and gender equality will be among those included.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
