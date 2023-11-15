Swedish woman scammed online after paying ‘ransom’ for ‘kidnapped Keanu Reeves’

By Chris King •
Published: 15 Nov 2023 • 19:10
Image of a would-be cybercriminal.
Credit: Fam Veld/Shutterstock.com
A Swedish woman fell foul of a scam after she was fooled into believing she was having an online relationship with the Hollywood actor, Keanu Reeves.
As a result, the Oskarshamn resident lost around SEK 200,000 (approx €17,500), aftonbladet.se reported this Wednesday, November 15, citing Barometern.
Initially, she received several friend requests from ‘Keanu’ on social media. The pair subsequently started chatting and the ‘actor’ agreed to travel to Oskarshamn to meet his intended victim.
However, he informed the woman – thought to be in her 60s – that his bank account had been frozen so she agreed to fund his trip to Kalmar County and also paid for his Covid certificate.
‘Keanu’ then got ‘kidnapped’ when he went to the airport and asked the woman if she could pay the ransom to get him released. Unwittingly, the woman transferred the aforementioned sum of money only to eventually realise that she had been duped.
Speaking with Barometern, police spokesperson Robert Loeffel said: ‘Our advice is to never accept friend requests on social media from people you don’t know, whether they are celebrities or not. They are extremely skilful and manipulative. It is a great offence to the person affected’.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.