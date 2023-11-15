The definitive guide to what’s happening

By John Smith •
Published: 15 Nov 2023 • 16:23
Many enjoy music with their meal
Credit: EWN Media Group
Welcome to Euro Weekly News Social Scene, the most informative weekly review of what’s happening on the Costa del Sol.
It’s an evolving and every growing directory that attracts English speaking residents and visitors who want to know how best to spend their leisure time and what’s happening now and in the future.
There is literally something for everyone every week in the social scene section of the Costa del Sol paper with details of top bars and restaurants of all types along the coast as well as information about those very popular Ruta de la Tapa organised by different municipalities where you can enjoy an inexpensive selection of drinks and tapas at different establishments.
There’s more to life than eating and drinking (although it is a very important part of existence) so the EWN Social Scene tells readers what’s going on, be it a musical event, charity function, ballet, pop tribute, fiesta, circus, children’s event or even an educational walk around a town.
This is not a simple repeat each week but a great deal of time and energy goes into looking forward and recording what may be happening in the coming weeks and in the case of events likely to sell out quickly, in the coming months.
Comedian Jimmy Carr will be performing in Marbella in 2024 and there is sure to be a scramble for tickets, but readers of EWN Social Scene knew as soon as they went on sale.
So, those who want to find out the best places to eat and be entertained in all forms know that EWN Social Scene should be their first port of call with many of the articles also being posted on the web at www.euroweeklynews.com.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
