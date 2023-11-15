Wrong House Raid in The Netherlands!

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 15 Nov 2023 • 13:41
Unsuspecting Family
Credit: Wikipedia Commons
Imagine sitting down to eat tea on a peaceful Saturday night, only to have a swarm of armed police suddenly break down the door and run into the house. Well, this is exactly what happened to one unsuspecting family in the Netherlands recently.
On the evening of Saturday November 11 The police in Schijndel performed a raid on the wrong house in search of a suspect. A family with three young children were present at their home at the time of the raid. As a result, they were understandably all very shocked.
According to the Netherlands police, due to the fact that the search was aimed at a person whose arrest would entail potential safety risks, it was carried out by the armed police unit. They broke down the front door at around 8:30pm, “however, it soon turned out that we had made a mistake,” stated the police force.
A formal statement released stated that the armed unit ‘deeply regret the incident’, adding that they ‘of course’ apologised. The authorities have further said that “we are also in close contact with them about how to proceed. How it was possible that the wrong home was entered is of course being investigated further.”
Further information about the intended arrest suspect has not yet been released, however it has been reported that they are not in police custody at this time.
