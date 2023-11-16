By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Nov 2023 • 11:08

Artful Deception: Museum Employee's High-Stakes Art Heist. Image: Deutsches Museum / Facebook.

In a tale that blends intrigue and remorse, a 30-year-old man has narrowly avoided a severe sentence, landing 21 months of suspended prison time from a German court.

The twist? This former employee of the esteemed Deutsches Museum in Munich orchestrated an audacious art heist, leaving the cultural institution and the art world in shock.

The daring escapade involved the theft of several artworks, with the perpetrator going so far as to replace one masterpiece, Franz von Stuck’s “The Tale of the Frog Prince,” with a cunningly crafted fake.

The stolen painting was then surreptitiously sold at auction under false pretences, with the man fabricating a tale of familial inheritance to disguise the illicit origins.

The ruse proved successful, netting him a substantial sum of nearly €50,000.

But the audacity didn’t stop there. The daring thief also negotiated the theft of two additional paintings by Eduard von Grützner and Franz von Defregger directly from the museum’s warehouse.

The ill-gotten gains were used to fund a lavish lifestyle, including the acquisition of luxury watches and even a Rolls-Royce.

Astonishingly, the auction house responsible for selling the pilfered paintings claimed an inability to identify them as stolen property.

The Deutsches Museum, committed to reclaiming its lost treasures, has taken swift action in collaboration with law enforcement.

One of the stolen paintings has already been recovered.

In addition to the suspended prison sentence, the remorseful former employee faces a hefty financial consequence, being obligated to reimburse the museum over €60,600.