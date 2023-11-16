By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Nov 2023 • 9:10

Barcelona Metro: Celebrating a Century of Urban Brilliance in 2024. Image: TMB, Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona / Facebook

Prepare to embark on a journey through time as Barcelona, the jewel of Spain, gears up to celebrate a milestone that echoes through its bustling streets and historic corners: the 100th anniversary of the modern Barcelona Metro.

Born in the shadows of innovation, the roots of the Barcelona Metro reach back to 1863 when the first train pulled out of the station, a visionary nod to the iconic London Underground.

However, it wasn’t until 1924 that the Metro, as we know it today, unveiled its full splendour, weaving through the city’s urban fabric with additional lines that transformed the landscape.

Fast forward to 2024, and Barcelona boasts not just a transportation network but a lifeline pulsating through its veins.

Twelve lines crisscross the city, connecting not only residential hubs but also the beating heart of commerce.

Even Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia has its own stop.

Step into the Barcelona Metro, and you’re not just boarding a train; you’re stepping onto a timeline where history and modernity converge.

189 Metro stations serve as portals to the city’s diverse tapestry, each stop a chapter in the story of Barcelona’s evolution.

In the 1870s, a horse-drawn tram line laid the foundation for what would become the city’s thriving above-ground transportation system.

From the clatter of hooves to the hum of modern machinery, the Barcelona Metro has witnessed it all.