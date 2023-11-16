Christmas favourite “The Nutcracker” in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Nov 2023
The Nutcracker
The Association of Ballet, Music and Performing Arts of the Costa del Sol is performing a classical ballet ‘The Nutcracker’.
A Christmas favoutire starring the guest couple Bogdan Camila and Cristina Dijmaru, prima ballerinas of the Bucharest National Opera, accompanied by local artists and students of the School of Russian Ballet. A magical Christmas show at Teatro Ciudad de Marbella on December 8 at 6pm.
The colourful scenery and costumes, the imaginative characters and the universal music of Tchaikovsky have made The Nutcracker a timeless classic. A magical journey full of Christmas cheer. Dancing with snowflakes, dolls, clowns and flowers led by the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy and her Knight to the kingdom of sweet dreams.
