France set to vote on relaxing 90-day rule that affects Brits owning second homes Close
Trending:

Christmas favourite “The Nutcracker” in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Nov 2023 • 15:58

The Nutcracker Photo: Wikimedia CC / Gabriel Saldana

The Association of Ballet, Music and Performing Arts of the Costa del Sol is performing a classical ballet ‘The Nutcracker’.

A Christmas favoutire starring the guest couple Bogdan Camila and Cristina Dijmaru, prima ballerinas of the Bucharest National Opera, accompanied by local artists and students of the School of Russian Ballet. A magical Christmas show at Teatro Ciudad de Marbella on December 8 at 6pm.

The colourful scenery and costumes, the imaginative characters and the universal music of Tchaikovsky have made The Nutcracker a timeless classic. A magical journey full of Christmas cheer. Dancing with snowflakes, dolls, clowns and flowers led by the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy and her Knight to the kingdom of sweet dreams.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading