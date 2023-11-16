Dublin Airport: Too Early For Xmas Decorations?

By John Ensor • Updated: 16 Nov 2023 • 14:59

Dublin Airport. Credit: Dublin Airport/X/Twitter.com

Is it ever too early to embrace the festive spirit of Christmas? Dublin Airport certainly doesn’t think so.

The managers at Dublin Airport have recently faced criticism after they announced that they were putting up Yuletide decorations, in the middle of November.

Dublin Airport responded to comments that it was far too early for Christmas lights and decorations, as evidenced by their humorous comeback to criticism on the social media platform X/Twitter.

Early Decorations Spark Humour

At 10:00 pm on Thursday, November 15, the airport revealed on social media that their terminals were already getting a holiday makeover, which was followed by cries of ‘too early,’ from some members of the public

In response their tweet read, ‘Crikey. All we said was that the Christmas decorations have started going up in the terminals…,’ which was accompanied by a screenshot of an unrelated Instagram comment from Selena Gomez stating, ‘I’m taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I’m done.’

Passenger Banter

The light-hearted comments continued with passengers sharing their views on the appropriate time for Christmas decorations. ‘Hit us full blast with Christmas decorations, songs and celebrations from 1st December,’ wrote one person with a clearly defined Christmas schedule.

Another person commented, ‘I might have to agree, it’s only acceptable to start celebrating after the 20th of November,’ to which Dublin Airport humorously replied, ‘Oh… you might want to avoid The Loop so!’

One man humorously posted: ‘Premature Decoration is a common problem, your doctor will be able to help you,’ which was followed by an equally naughty reply: ‘We’re an airport Adrian. Ensuring things go up in the air is what we do best.’

When To Embrace The Christmas Spirit?

Dublin Airport’s playful exchange highlights the varied opinions on the right time to begin Christmas celebrations. Their quick-witted response, certainly provided some humour for their audience.

The conversation about when to start decking the halls is a perennial one, never mind the other burning question, when to take them down.