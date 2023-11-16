Gastronomy and lights

France set to vote on relaxing 90-day rule that affects Brits owning second homes Close
By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Nov 2023 • 22:14

Christmas lights in Manilva Photo: Manilva Town Hall

Manilva Town Hall has begun to install the Christmas lights for the festive season.

The act of switching on the lights will take place, coinciding with “Saborea Manilva“, on December 7 at 8pm in the Plaza de la Vendimia.

Saborea Manilva is a gastronomic fair, which in addition to the products and traditional cuisine of this area, promotes everything from culture to folklore, landscape to leisure.

This initiative was created by the mayor, Mario Jiménez, with the main objective of creating attractions that contribute to the deseasonalisation of tourism in the town. This festival is usually held to coincide with the long weekend holiday in December and has a programme that includes activities and workshops related to the surroundings, agriculture and the environment, designed for visitors of all ages. It also includes tasting and sale of traditional products, competitions and a variety of performances.

