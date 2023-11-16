Lumon – How to protect your money and get peace of mind making international payments

By EWN • Published: 16 Nov 2023 • 14:56

The online world has given us access to whatever we want, whenever we want it, and seamless international payments with competitive exchange rates is no different. So how do you know your money is in safe hands once you click the button to send an international payment?

You should never be left wondering if your money will reach its destination. At Lumon, we specialise in quick and secure international payments and currency exchange, and whether you choose to work with one of our currency specalists or trade currency on our online platform, the security of your funds, and your data, is our top priority.

WHO WE ARE

Lumon has helped thousands of customers manage their money across borders, so we use our knowledge and experience to ensure you get the best value for your money. We understand that when it comes to currency exchange, security, simplicity and efficiency are paramount. In addition to the invaluable assistance provided by our currency specialists, you can also trade currency seamlessly in your online account. Visit the Lumon website or call +44 (0) 20 4506 5672 to find out more.

Safeguarding

Safegarding protects your money. We’re not a bank, so we hold your money in an electronic money account rather than a bank account. This prevents us from using your funds for our own business purposes or lending them to other customers.

When we credit your account with electronic money, we either:

· Hold an equivalent amount of money separate from our money and keep it in a segregated account with mainstream banks.

· Provide cover with an insurance policy which offers equivalent protection.

We don’t rest on our laurels. Each year, we appoint an independent auditor to assess how we comply with our safeguarding requirements

FCA Authorised

Without the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the international payments sector would be like the Wild West, where anyone could set up shop and operate how they like.

The FCA regulates financial services firms and financial markets in the UK to protect customers, increase market integrity and promote healthy competition. They regularly “review how the firm engages with customers to check that they are being treated fairly during their relationship with the firm.”

We are authorised by the FCA for the Provision of Payment Services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017. As a UK-based firm that handles international money transfers, this is a mandatory requirement to ensure our conduct is monitored and controlled and your money has a certain level of protection.

The process of becoming FCA-authorised is comprehensive and robust. Therefore, when using Lumon’s services you know you’re working with an honest, accountable, and competitive business – and that whenever we make an exchange for you, your money is safeguarded.

GDPR Obligations

The international payment process wouldn’t be possible without you kindly supplying us with your personal data. In doing so we are legally obliged to comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) – which also forms part of UK law through the Data Protection Act 2018. We implement strict procedures and security features to ensure that your information is transferred securely in line with the standards set out in the GDPR.

This respect for the fair and proper use of information about our customers by recognising their right to have control over their identity and their interactions with others helps us to build their trust.

Two-factor Authentication

Convenient online payments can quickly become a nightmare if you’re the victim of cybercrime. That’s why we’re not complacent when it comes to shielding you against this dynamic and pervasive threat.

To help protect your payments against cyber-attacks, we have embedded two-factor authentication (2FA) into your online account access and international payments – a security measure that requires two separate unrelated authentication methods for users to access their accounts and conduct financial transactions online.

This additional layer of security helps to protect your online data by mitigating online payment and card fraud. For example, to add a new beneficiary to your online account, you will be asked to confirm a 6-digit verification code sent to you by SMS (text message).

Privacy Policy

As a reputable international payment provider, we publish our privacy policy on our website. This explains how we collect, use, share and transfer your personal data when you use Lumon’s services.

Lumon: your trusted currency partner

Transferring your money online with Lumon isn’t just simple, it’s secure as well. We protect your data in line with relevant rules and regulations – a rigorous process that is monitored and controlled by regulators like the FCA in the UK. This commitment to safeguarding your finances ensures that you can conduct your international transactions safely and with absolute confidence.

To find out more call Lumon on +44 (0) 20 4506 5672 or visit the website for a free quote.

GET A FREE QUOTE TODAY

Private & Confidential – Lumon