‘Magellan and Elcano’s Voyage to the Spices’ exhibition in Almuñécar

By Chris King • Published: 16 Nov 2023 • 21:12

Image of the Magellan and Elcano voyage exhibition in Almuñécar. Credit: almunecar.es

THE ‘Magellan and Elcano’s Voyage to the Spices’ exhibition is now on display until November 30 at the Rowland Fade hall in Almuñécar’s Casa de Cultura.

At the opening ceremony this Thursday 16, Juan José Ruiz Joya, the mayor, thanked Colonel Federico Emilio González Vico, the sub-delegate of defence in Granada for hosting the exhibition. They were accompanied by Alberto García Gilabert, the Councillor for Culture.

Vico went on to explain to those in attendance about the importance of the incredible journey made by Magellan and Elcano, which included the discovery that the world was round, among other things.

Among those paying attention were local officers from the Guardia Civil and Almuñécar Local Police. There was also a group of students from the IES La Zafra de Motril.

They were visiting the municipality as part of the ‘A sea of stories’ programme arranged the Department of Culture and Education, through the Department of Archaeology.

The exhibition commemorating the five ships that set sail from Sevilla in 1519 is open from 10 am to 1 pm, and 5 pm to 7 pm.

It consists of panels explaining the first circumnavigation of the planet and its different stages, highlighting all its discoveries, accompanied by reproductions of maps from the Naval Museum of the Navy and other documents dating back to the 16th century.