Marbella and San Pedro Christmas lights

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Nov 2023 • 20:07

San Pedro Christmas Lights photo: Flickr CC / Bulevar San Pedro Alcántara

The start of Christmas in Marbella and San Pedro, is marked by the switching on of the Christmas illuminations.

The lights have already been in place for days and will be switched on on Friday December 1. This is a week later than last year when they were lit on November 25.

Although the Christmas programme and lightshow details have not yet been announced the illumination will be similar to that of 2022, with the musical spectacle of the ‘angel trumpeters’ in the Plaza de Los Naranjos.