Marbella and San Pedro Christmas lights

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Nov 2023 • 20:07
San Pedro Christmas Lights
photo: Flickr CC / Bulevar San Pedro Alcántara
The start of Christmas in Marbella and San Pedro, is marked by the switching on of the Christmas illuminations.
The lights have already been in place for days and will be switched on on Friday December 1. This is a week later than last year when they were lit on November 25.
Although the Christmas programme and lightshow details have not yet been announced the illumination will be similar to that of 2022, with the musical spectacle of the ‘angel trumpeters’ in the Plaza de Los Naranjos.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.