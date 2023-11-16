Now Spain is different claims 25N campaign

By John Smith • Published: 16 Nov 2023 • 13:22

The Anti-Gender Violence Awards Credit: La Moncloa

The Spanish Government is determined to fight Gender Violence as a matter of absolute principal through its 25N campaign.

The United Nations declared in 1993 that November 25 (hence the N25 campaign) would be recognised as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and although the crusade runs every day every year, special events highlight the fight for just over two weeks.

Now Spain is different

Under the banner ‘Now Spain is different’ it is recognised that in the past, there was something of a macho culture in Spain but positive action has seen public awareness over the evils of gender violence increase dramatically.

‘Now Spain is different’ shows how Spain has changed and works to detect and punish acts of sexist violence, conveying a clear message: that society has advanced, is feminist and does not tolerate any type of sexist violence.

Nationwide support

Much has been achieved to eliminate the feeling of shame felt by women in a violent relationship and to break the historical silence which meant that many crimes of violence against women were undetected and therefore remained unpunished and this programme has the support of all municipalities and communities across the nation.

The campaign, which is in the hands of Ogilvy Madrid includes the participation of female survivors from the Anabella Foundation to help abused women and also pays tribute to the flamenco singer María Jiménez and her 1978 song Se Acabó (It’s over).

Female empowerment

This was a song about female empowerment and the fact that a woman can break up a toxic relationship at a time when female empowerment was hardly recognised.

Ironically, after marrying in 1980, the singer found herself the victim of domestic violence and created the María Jiménez Foundation to support battered women.

25N Awards Ceremony

The campaign will be promoted on television, radio, press, social media and posters as well as the XX 25N Awards Ceremony where people, projects and institutions that have been recognised for their fight against violence to women during 2023 will be honoured.

This event will take place on Tuesday, November 21 at 5.30pm in the Assembly Hall of the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 in Madrid and will be hosted by Isa Calderón and Lucía Lijtmaer presenters of the Deforme Semanal podcast.