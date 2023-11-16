Please help Lara who needs 2 operations

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Photo: Stefanie Gracie
Lara was saved through a last-minute-spinal-operation by surgeons in Barcelona in 2021. 1,100kms away from her home on the Costa del Sol, as this intervention was not available here.
Since then the family has had to return a further 3 times for follow-up operations. Now Lara requires a further 2 operations, one of which is on her back to stretch the growth bars implanted in 2021 and the other being on her foot, as she can no longer put her body weight on her ankle therefore not allowing her to walk any longer without a great deal of pain and the risk of irreparable damage being done.
As Lara is classified as high risk patient regarding anesthetic due to the malformation of her respiratory tract and low immune system since cancer, the family has been recommended to have both operations done at the same time in order to minimise the risk of complications. These operations once again are to be performed in Barcelona because of the lack of medical advances and coordination here on the coast.
The latest quote was just over €17,000, which after the previous 3 trips (including two interventions) covered by the family financially, they now find themselves in the unfortunate situation of asking for your support in this very delicate situation once more. It is simply too much for our little family. Please help Lara to receive the treatment she so deserves, especially after having come thus far.
