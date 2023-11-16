Slash Fuel Costs With Spanish Bank Discounts

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Nov 2023 • 21:19

Car refuelling. Credit: bogubogu/Shutterstock.com

Many today are grappling with the high cost of refuelling their cars. For customers of certain Spanish banks, there might just be a silver lining with discounts on petrol and diesel.

Any advice is welcome when it comes to saving money amid the rising costs of living these days, here’s one tip for those seeking ways to reduce their fuel expenses. If you’re a customer of certain Spanish banks, you could be in luck with discounts of up to five per cent on vehicle refuelling, writes 20 Minutos.

Fuel prices in Spain have soared to record levels, peaking in spring and summer 2022. During this period, the average cost for a litre of diesel and petrol crossed the €2 mark. To alleviate this, the government implemented a 20-cent-per-litre discount.

Riding on this wave of high fuel costs, several banks in Spain are now offering lucrative discounts to their account holders, a move that aligns with customer retention strategies.

ING’s Generous Offer

Firstly, there’s ING, presenting a robust offer. Customers using its debit card at Galp and Shell service stations receive an automatic three per cent cashback, with no cap on the return amount.

Abanca’s Premium Discount

Following suit, Abanca steps in with an attractive offer. Its clients using premium Visa Oro, Visa Platinum, and Abanca Personal cards at Galp gas stations can avail themselves of a discount up to five per cent. However, they’ve set a monthly limit of €600 for this discount.

Evo Banco’s Refund Scheme

Not to be outdone, Evo Banco, provides a two per cent refund for fuel purchases at Galp service stations, a modest but welcome saving for its customers.

Ibercaja’s Repsol Maxima Card

Ibercaja caters to credit card users with its Repsol Maxima Card. This complimentary card, linked to an Ibercaja credit card, is for those purchasing fuel or lubricants at Repsol Group Service Stations or their outlets.

When To Fuel Up For Less

The Royal Automobile Club of Catalonia (RACC) reports that Monday is the most economical day to fill up your car. Conversely, fuel prices climb towards the weekend, with Saturday being the priciest. Prices also vary based on the service station’s location and tend to rise ahead of major holidays such as Christmas.

Quality Of Low-Cost Gasoline

Finally, addressing common misconceptions about low-cost fuel stations, it’s important to understand that the quality of fuel remains consistent across Spain. Every batch of fuel distributed, regardless of the service station’s brand, comes from Exolum (formerly the Hydrocarbon Logistics Company) and carries a state approval certificate, ensuring uniform quality.