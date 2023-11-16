Speaking European – Niklas from Sweden

By John Smith •
Published: 16 Nov 2023
Niklas Söderström
Credit: EWN Media Group
AS part of our ongoing conversations with Europeans who have chosen to settle in Spain, it is the turn of Swedish national Niklas Söderström who moved to the Costa del Sol in 2014.
Up until then, he had run a building company in Sweden, but was effectively head hunted by a real estate company based on the Golden Mile in Marbella.
It took Niklas a full seven days to decide to accept the offer and having landed in Spain nine years ago, he literally hasn’t looked back.
“I love it here as compared to Sweden not only is the weather and lifestyle so much better, it really has been for me, a land of opportunity” he explained.
Adding “Apart of course from family there is really very little that I miss about Sweden and I have made my life here and I am enjoying it.”
Now very competent in Spanish, Niklas revealed his secret, first he found out the Spanish name for everything in his apartment and stuck post-it notes on each item so that he would remember the words.
Next step (which wasn’t just to learn the language) was to find a Spanish girlfriend and his vocabulary expanded considerably.
“Once I had some idea of what I was saying, I decided that I would have to have the guts to just go out, speak my version of Spanish and not be afraid to make a fool of myself and it worked, as because I tried, people helped me to get better.”
The only slight negative (which many people find) is bureaucracy but Niklas shrugged and said “you learn to live with it”.
Now living in La Cala having moved from Marbella, he finds in quieter but more real and has made a number of friends, mainly English and Spanish as well as some Swedes and would recommend any compatriot considering moving here from Sweden to do so.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
