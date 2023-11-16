The Ultimate Bad Guy Could Be Spanish

By John Ensor • Updated: 16 Nov 2023 • 17:24

Javier Bardem with wife Penelope Cruz. Credit: taniavolobueva/Shutterstock.com

WORD has it that not one, but two iconic Spanish actors were in the running to play the ultimate villain in an upcoming movie from Marvel Studios.

Reports are emerging that Spanish actor Javier Bardem, celebrated for his Oscar-winning performances, may soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), according to 20 Minutos, Thursday, November 16.

Following the conclusion of the Hollywood actors’ and scriptwriters’ strike, American film and television are now experiencing a resurgence.

The dispute, now over has brought with it a flood of exciting news about potential casting choices for upcoming projects. A noteworthy piece of information first emerged from American journalist Jeff Sneider, who suggested that Javier Bardem is in the hot seat to play the role of Galactus in the MCU, although, as the tipster pointed out, ‘there is no firm offer.’

Bardem/Banderas: Marvel’s Next Big Villain?

Javier Bardem’s possible involvement in Marvel projects marks a significant shift in the MCU’s casting direction. Previously, Antonio Banderas had been considered for the role of Galactus, evidenced by makeup tests showcasing the Malaga-born actor with a unique prosthetic that resembled the face of the world-devouring Galactus.

Who is Galactus?

Galactus is a pivotal figure in the Marvel universe, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1966. This planet-destroying entity plays a crucial role in the Fantastic Four mythology and is set to appear in the MCU’s 2025 Fantastic Four film, directed by Matt Shakman.

Galactus’s introduction in the comics was a landmark event, unveiling the ‘cosmic’ aspect of Marvel and featuring the first appearance of the Silver Surfer. This narrative challenged traditional superhero storytelling with its mature themes.

Bardem’s Potential Impact On Marvel’s Legacy

Bardem, if he accepts the role, would be stepping into a character whose film representation has been underwhelming, particularly in ‘The Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer’ movie. The prospect of an actor of Bardem’s calibre portraying Galactus is exciting for Marvel fans.

The 54-year-old Canary Islander is no stranger to playing bad guys. In the movie, ‘Skyfall’ he is considered to be one of the greatest villains in the James Bond series, and in ‘No Country For Old Men’ he won an Oscar for his role as a psychopathic assassin,