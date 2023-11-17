Christmas at The Kempinski

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Nov 2023 • 17:41

Christmas market at the Kempinski Photo: Kempinski Hotel

Kempinski Hotel Bahía in Estepona is holding its Traditional Christmas Market and lighting of the Christmas Tree on Saturday December 2.

Mr Lars Pursche, General Director of Kempinski Hotel Bahía, has officially announced the date of this long-awaited event. Hailed as, “When Christmas officially begins in Estepona”, by the Mayor of Estepona, Jose María García Urbano, as he lights the tree each year with the team of Kempinski Hotel Bahía helping with the countdown.

This year, the Christmas Market is expanding and adding new and fun things for all the family to do. Stalls with gastronomic delights, such as local honey, sweets, handmade chocolates, roasted coffee and, of course, wines and olive oils to hand crafts, beautiful jewellery and those perfect Christmas gifts, this market will offer it all to its 600 visitors that day. This year the hotel will increase the children’s area, with more stalls, cookie decoration, sand art and a bouncy castle, as well as a visit to see Papa Noel, who will work extra hard this year to listen to all the children’s Christmas wishes and collect their letters to him personally.

The market will open from 1pm until 8pm, with choirs singing at different times during the day. Papa Noel will be there from 2pm, passing through the lobby to light the tree just as it gets dark. The event is open to the public and recommended parking areas are Laguna Village with pedestrian access via the promenade, or parking on Calle de Mare Nostrum, where there is plenty of public parking, as parking on the hotel grounds can become congested during the early evening.