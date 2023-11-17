By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Nov 2023 • 14:31

The food drive starts on 24th November Photo: Bancosol

The Great Food Collection organised by Bancosol has been launched for another year and begins on November 24.

This year’s slogan is “Feed a better life“. Donations can be made at supermarket checkouts, by making bank transfers to the accounts set up by Bancosol and via Bizum. These donations will be used to purchase the food and products that will later be distributed among the people and families who need them most.

This solidarity initiative is promoted by the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL). It arose in the hardest moments of the economic crisis and has become the most important annual collection of non-perishable food in Spain carried out by food banks.

What is needed as well are volunteers to inform consumers at the checkout about the campaign and to encourage people to show their solidarity with the cause. In Mijas, the association “Nueva Cultura del Desarrollo” is offering its help in 9 big supermarkets in Las Lagunas with its volunteers.

Bancosol currently serves 169 organisations. It has sponsors such as Malaga City Council, the “la Caixa” Foundation, the Malaga Provincial Council and the Andalucian Regional Government, and collaborators such as Carrefour, Best Hotels, El Chinitas restaurant and Maskom Supermarkets, among many others.