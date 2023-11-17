Seville I’m coming: Latin Grammys 2023

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Nov 2023 • 11:01

Shakira wins at Latin Grammys in Seville Photo: Flickr CC / oouinouin

“Sevilla ya vengo” (Seville I’m coming). Catalan singer Rosalía Vila posted these words to her official Instagram profile, announcing that she would be one of the artists who would take the stage at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Sevilla to be part of the musical spectacle on Thursday November 16 that brought together hundreds of spectators to celebrate the Latin Grammys 2023 from the city of Seville.

The Latin Recording Academy decided to choose the Andalucian capital as the focal point for the celebration of Latin music, in what is the first edition of these awards to be held outside the borders of the United States.

Shakira

Shakira and Karol G were the big winners at the 24th Latin Grammy Awards, not only the first to be held in Spain but also the first in its history to be held outside the United States.

The gala got underway with Rosalía’s delicate version of Se nos rompió el amor, made popular by Rocío Jurado and composed by Manuel Alejandro in the 1980s. The event was presented by Danna Paola, Sebastián Yatra, Roselyn Sánchez and the Sevillian actress Paz Vega, along with a corps de ballet with traditional fans and shawls.

Antonio Banderas

Rosalía’s performance was one of the highlights of the night, after which Antonio Banderas came on stage to tell all those present about the great culture, music, painting and poetry that exist in Andalucia.

The Latin Grammys also featured Shakira, the Colombian singer was multi-nominated and multi-awarded (she won 3 awards). She sang ‘Acróstico‘ accompanied by a recording of her sons Milan and Sasha, who were also present at the ceremony. “I want to dedicate this award to my children, I have promised them that I will be happy,” said Shakira, who on Monday must return to Barcelona to face her trial for tax fraud.

The evening was filled with great performances by María Becerra and Pablo Alborán, who once again this year left empty-handed, Camilo with Manuel Carrasco, Maluma feat Carín León, Rauw Alejandro, who covered Italian singer, Laura Pausini’s Se fue, and a medley by Bizarrap that brought Shakira back to thestage to dance.

Photo: Flickr CC / oouinouin