Andy Warhol in Nerja

By Chris King •
Updated: 18 Nov 2023 • 17:19
Image of Andy Warhol.
Credit. Jack Mitchell/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
This famous statement now seems very significant for a person who lived in an age before social media and when Big Brother only existed in George Orwell’s books.
His companion was a Polaroid camera behind which he hid and portrayed the changing world of the 1970s and ’80s.
On Tuesday, November 28, the Nerja Arts Society presents a lecture on the iconic artist. It starts at 6 pm and will be hosted by Alejandra Carazo, a researcher, freelance curator and lecturer, who has eight years of experience at Malaga’s Picasso Museum.
However, Andy Warhol was more than just an artist who photographed celebrities and amused himself in Studio 54 in the 1970s with a somewhat strange and unhealthy look.
Behind his seemingly superficial works is an interesting inner world that is evident in his writings and opinions. He famously painted Campbell soup cans, which were a reflection of the food of the poor class in the United States where he came from.
Against the glitter and shine of some of his most famous works – such as his portrait of Marilyn Monroe – sometimes seemingly decorative, there is a man who was not very talkative, but very observant of the society around him.
This lecture, which delves into the person and artist to understand his work can be attended in person at Nerja’s Cultural Centre, on the internet via Zoom, or on the Society’s YouTube channel for a limited period the day after the lecture. Full info can be found on the website.
Speaking with Euro Weekly News, Helen Sysling, the president of Nerja Arts Society, told us that the previous lecture on November 14 called ‘The Last Supper in Pompeii’ was a massive success. It was attended by 92 members with 66 ‘visitors’ turning up on the night. Another 58 took part via Zoom.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.