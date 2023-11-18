Andy Warhol in Nerja

This famous statement now seems very significant for a person who lived in an age before social media and when Big Brother only existed in George Orwell’s books.

His companion was a Polaroid camera behind which he hid and portrayed the changing world of the 1970s and ’80s.

On Tuesday, November 28, the Nerja Arts Society presents a lecture on the iconic artist. It starts at 6 pm and will be hosted by Alejandra Carazo, a researcher, freelance curator and lecturer, who has eight years of experience at Malaga’s Picasso Museum.

However, Andy Warhol was more than just an artist who photographed celebrities and amused himself in Studio 54 in the 1970s with a somewhat strange and unhealthy look.

Behind his seemingly superficial works is an interesting inner world that is evident in his writings and opinions. He famously painted Campbell soup cans, which were a reflection of the food of the poor class in the United States where he came from.

Against the glitter and shine of some of his most famous works – such as his portrait of Marilyn Monroe – sometimes seemingly decorative, there is a man who was not very talkative, but very observant of the society around him.

How can you participate?

This lecture, which delves into the person and artist to understand his work can be attended in person at Nerja’s Cultural Centre, on the internet via Zoom, or on the Society’s YouTube channel for a limited period the day after the lecture. Full info can be found on the website.

Speaking with Euro Weekly News, Helen Sysling, the president of Nerja Arts Society, told us that the previous lecture on November 14 called ‘The Last Supper in Pompeii’ was a massive success. It was attended by 92 members with 66 ‘visitors’ turning up on the night. Another 58 took part via Zoom.