Charity races in Benalmádena

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 22:43

Charity races in Benalmadena Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

The Benalmádena Councillor for Sports, Jésica Trujillo, announced at a press conference in the Papúa room of the Holiday World Polynesia hotel, details of the 5th Half Marathon and 8th Coastal 10K and 5K Run organised by Holiday World Resort and Benalmádena Town Hall which will be held on Sunday November 26 at 10am. The event is in aid of Proyecto Hombre Málaga, a centre for the prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration of people with addictions.

Also present at the event were the general manager of Holiday World, Marifrancis Peñarroya; the director of Proyecto Hombre Málaga, Belén Pardo; and Enrique Sánchez, director of the Business Area of Fundación La Caixa. Trujillo said that, “We will ensure that this type of sporting and solidarity event continues to be held in Benalmádena”.

Holiday World’s general manager, Marifrancis Peñarroya, said, “Every year we are more and more proud of this event, this year we are 150 registrations above last year at this date. Furthermore, the race doesn’t end when the finish line arch is removed, it continues at Holiday World Beach Club with music, prizes, fun and paella so that everyone can enjoy the day”.

All the proceeds will go to the Proyecto Hombre Málaga Therapeutic Educational Programme. The director of Proyecto Hombre Málaga, Belén Pardo, said, “the fun, festive, sporting and family nature of the race is essential to show the people we care for at Proyecto Hombre healthy lifestyle habits. In 2022 we have been able to help 1,355 people with addiction problems thanks to the involvement and solidarity of all the people behind the race”.

The backing of entities such as the La Caixa Foundation and Malaga companies such as La Alzambra de La Viñuela and Trops demonstrates the growing importance of this popular race and half marathon as one of the most important events on the Costa del Sol’s sporting calendar.

Enrique Sánchez, Business Area Director of Fundación La Caixa, concluded by emphasising that ,”this event has become a classic in the sports calendar. The La Caixa Foundation continues to support this race by combining sport and solidarity with Proyecto Hombre Malaga in an enviable setting”.

The starting and finishing point will be the Elephant roundabout at the entrance to the Holiday World resort and the route will run along the Benalmádena coastline. The awards ceremony will feature music, entertainment and a popular outdoor paella at Holiday World Beach Club for all attendees.

This year, as a novelty, Holiday World Resort is offering a special pack for runners, which includes: registration for the race, accommodation with breakfast and one access to the spa per person between November 24 and 27. For more information visit the website.