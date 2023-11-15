DISCOVER THE UNIQUE CHARM OF SOHO MARKET IN MARBELLA

By EWN • Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 12:23

In the beautiful Marbella, you’ll find a place that encapsulates the essence of art, culture, and good food: Soho Market Marbella. This picturesque corner has become a meeting point for locals and visitors seeking a unique experience.

Soho Market Marbella stands out for its vibrant and eclectic atmosphere. Every corner is imbued with creativity, from colorful works of art to stalls offering unique and artisanal products. This market is much more than a place to shop; it’s a showcase of local creativity.

Art lovers will discover a true paradise in Soho Market Marbella. The walls are adorned with impressive murals that reflect the cultural diversity of Marbella. Moreover, the market provides a platform for emerging local artists, giving them the opportunity to exhibit and sell their creations directly to the public.

The gastronomic offering is another gem of Soho Market Marbella. Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of flavors, from traditional dishes to international options. Food trucks and food stalls offer a unique culinary experience, with fresh ingredients and authentic recipes that will delight even the most discerning palates.

The shopping experience at Soho Market Marbella is unparalleled. The stalls offer everything from handmade jewelry to unique clothing and locally designed accessories. Each product tells a story, and buying at this market is a way to support Marbella’s creative community.

In addition to being a space for culture and shopping, Soho Market Marbella organizes regular events and activities. From live concerts to creative workshops, there’s always something exciting happening in this lively corner of the city.

So, the next time you’re in Marbella, be sure to visit Soho Market. Immerse yourself in its unique atmosphere, discover new creations and flavors, and be part of the vibrant community that makes this market a local treasure. Soho Market Marbella is more than a place; it’s an experience you can’t miss. We look forward to welcoming you to the creative heart of Marbella!

Centro Comercial Guadalmina

Marbella Tel : 952 73 88 75 / 619 61 33 21

Opening times Mon – Thu 9.30am – 11pm // Fri & Sat 09:30am – 1am //